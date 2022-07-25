Getting Answers: AAA explains varying gas prices

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - You may have noticed gas prices are going down, some even reaching under four dollars a gallon. However, as you drive across western Massachusetts, some gas stations have lower prices than others.

After seeing record high gas prices a few months ago, drivers began shopping around for the cheapest prices and during that search, you may have noticed prices seem to fluctuate town-to-town. For example, Western Mass News filled up their car in Springfield where it was $4.25 a gallon, but then we found two gas stations in Westfield that were much cheaper at $3.93 or $3.92 a gallon.

Myrna Maffia drove past those gas stations in Springfield because she remembered the low prices in Westfield.

“I was going to put gas in over there and I said I’m going to risk it. I saw it was so cheap over there in Westfield that I’m just going to go and put gas in over there and keep going,” Maffia said.

Carrie Fitzgerald was traveling to the area for her son’s baseball tournament all the way from New Hampshire. She was shocked to see the prices in Westfield.

“We were really surprised and we needed to fill up anyway and we were happy to do it. I guess I would’ve thought coming to Massachusetts, they would’ve been more expensive, not less expensive,” Fitzgerald added.

We wanted to know why prices can be so different in certain areas, so we asked AAA Northeast. They said it can really depend on when the station purchased their gas and how quickly they sell it.

“The big, large gas stations with lots and lots of volume, they’re turning over their underground tanks pretty rapidly…They’re going to have that cheaper gas that they paid for wholesale in their tanks, so they are going to have much more flexibility to lower prices than say that smaller mom-and-pop gas station,” said Mike Schieldrop with AAA Northeast.

AAA Northeast said the location of the gas station, like right off a highway, can really play a role in their prices.

“We always recommend to people, don’t just go to the first gas station you see. Shop around the best that you can,” Schieldrop added.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.