Getting Answers: no AC at Boston Road Salvation Army

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out with concerns over the heat inside the Salvation Army building on Boston Road.

The viewer said that they shop at the store, and for about the past three weeks, the building has not had any air conditioning.

They said that they are concerned about the staff, as well as the elderly customers who enter the store.

We reached out to the Salvation Army to get answers and they told us that there is an AC malfunction and they have been told by a local contractor that three rooftop units need to be replaced.

Tim Raines, the Marketing and Development Director for the Salvation Army, told us:

“Unfortunately, there is a five-month lead time from ordering the replacement units until they can be delivered because of supply chain issues. Obviously, this timeline does not help with the record-high temperatures the northeast U.S. has been experiencing recently.”

Raines went on to say that while they have not received any complaints from their employees, they have allowed exceptions to their dress code for comfort.

He added that if the temperatures reach levels that are not safe, they will close the store.

