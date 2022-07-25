Advertisement

Greenfield shooting incident leads to high-speed chase

This photo shows a Greenfield, MA police cruiser
This photo shows a Greenfield, MA police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Greenfield Police said they’re investigating after someone fired at least 12 rounds at a residence on Forbes Court around 1 p.m. Monday.

Police told Western Mass News that the suspect fled the scene in a Honda Accord, possibly with New York license plates.

They said a high-speed chase ensued through Greenfield and Deerfield, but police lost sight of the car on Deerfield’s back roads.

Police said they’re withholding the identity of the suspect due to their investigation and that the shooting incident marks the third active shooting in Greenfield in just over a month.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Hoophall Hangouts, Big E tickets, and golf tournament
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police arrest suspect in 2021 deadly shooting
You may have noticed gas prices are going down, some even reaching under four dollars a gallon,...
Getting Answers: AAA explains varying gas prices
DEP, MEMA, and the state’s hazmat team were all on scene assisting.
East Longmeadow emergency crews respond to mercury spill on Pinehurst Drive