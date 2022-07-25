Greenfield shooting incident leads to high-speed chase

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Greenfield Police said they’re investigating after someone fired at least 12 rounds at a residence on Forbes Court around 1 p.m. Monday.

Police told Western Mass News that the suspect fled the scene in a Honda Accord, possibly with New York license plates.

They said a high-speed chase ensued through Greenfield and Deerfield, but police lost sight of the car on Deerfield’s back roads.

Police said they’re withholding the identity of the suspect due to their investigation and that the shooting incident marks the third active shooting in Greenfield in just over a month.

