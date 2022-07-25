Advertisement

Jury visits crash site one day before Zhukovskyy trial begins

26-year-old Voldomyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield is accused of causing that crash which took place in Randolph, New Hampshire.
By Jacqueline Agahigian and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, a jury visited the crash site where 7 motorcyclists were struck and killed by a driver back in 2019.

26-year-old Voldomyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield is accused of causing that crash which took place in Randolph, New Hampshire.

Monday’s crash site visit took place one day before the trial officially begins.

Zhukovskyy faces multiple charges, including negligent homicide and manslaughter.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News Town by Town
Town by Town: Hoophall Hangouts, Big E tickets, and golf tournament
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police arrest suspect in 2021 deadly shooting
You may have noticed gas prices are going down, some even reaching under four dollars a gallon,...
Getting Answers: AAA explains varying gas prices
This photo shows a Greenfield, MA police cruiser
Greenfield shooting incident leads to high-speed chase
DEP, MEMA, and the state’s hazmat team were all on scene assisting.
East Longmeadow emergency crews respond to mercury spill on Pinehurst Drive