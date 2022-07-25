Jury visits crash site one day before Zhukovskyy trial begins

RANDOLPH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, a jury visited the crash site where 7 motorcyclists were struck and killed by a driver back in 2019.

26-year-old Voldomyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield is accused of causing that crash which took place in Randolph, New Hampshire.

Monday’s crash site visit took place one day before the trial officially begins.

Zhukovskyy faces multiple charges, including negligent homicide and manslaughter.

