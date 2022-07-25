Local animal sanctuary working hard to keep animals cool in extreme heat

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The owners and volunteers at Whip City Animal Sanctuary in Westfield were hard at work keeping their animals cool on Sunday. The horses received a nice cool breeze.

With temperatures reaching over 90 degrees, Robin Plourde, the founder and co-owner of the animal sanctuary, told Western Mass News hosing down a horse is important.

“Every day all the horses are hosed. They come in, each stall has a fan for extra air,” said Plourde.

Plourde added they also gave frozen corn to the chickens and roosters, to make sure they stayed hydrated.

“That cools them off. They have pools to cool them off. The geese love to swim in the pool which cools them off.”

But how do they know if an animal is dehydrated?

“They become lethargic,” said Plourde. “They don’t really eat, which is unusual for most animals. They lay down in the sun, which is very unusual. Usually, they seek shade.”

They also take extra precautions during the summer for some animals, including the sheep.

Plourde said, “We have one sheep now, who still has a winter coat. She was sheared in the spring, but she needs to be sheared again. So for now, she is in here where it’s cooler versus outside.”

The owners told Western Mass News they also take animals to the hospital when needed, but that’s more common in the winter than in the summer.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.