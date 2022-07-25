Advertisement

Missing Springfield man, police ask for help

60-year-old Rafael Negron-Morales has not been seen by friends or family since November, 2021(photo Springfield Police Department)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man from Springfield has been missing for months now and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Take a close look at the photo. Do you recognize him?

This is 60-year-old Rafael Negron-Morales. Police say his family and friends have not seen him since November, 2021 when he was in Holyoke.

Negron-Morales is known to frequent School, High, Worthington, Federal and Armory Streets in Springfield, as well as areas of Holyoke.

If you see Rafael or know where he is, please contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6360 or on their non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.

You can also contact his sister Sonia directly at 413-777-2508.

