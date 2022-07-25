Advertisement

New England Patriots prepare for summer training camp

Gillette Stadium Sign
Gillette Stadium Sign(Western Mass News photo)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The New England Patriots are set to begin their summer training camp this week ahead of the 2022 season.

Players will report to Gillette Stadium Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s first session which is open to the public.

Our Western Mass News cameras will be rolling Wednesday and be able to provide the very latest from the camp.

