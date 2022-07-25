Advertisement

Northampton officials looking for abandoned dog’s owner

Bam-Bam was found tied to a utility pole near Park Hill Road in Northampton
Bam-Bam was found tied to a utility pole near Park Hill Road in Northampton(Northampton Animal Control)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Animal Control is working to find the owner of a dog that was left tied to a utility pole last week.

Officers were called to Park Hill Road where they found an elderly neutured male pitbull mix on a dirt road. It’s believed the dog was left at that location between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 17.

According to the dog’s microchip, his name is Bam-Bam.

Northampton Animal Control said they’ve been unable to contact the owner and are now reaching out to the community in hopes of finding more information.

If you recognize Bam-Bam or have any information that could help in their investigation, call (413) 587-1156.

