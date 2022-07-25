Organizers address issues at Springfield Comic Con event

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The organizers of Springfield first-ever Comic Con have released a statement after issues arose during the weekend event.

Western Mass News stopped by the MassMutual Center on Saturday where the event was held after being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic. While there, we spotted large crowds with some people waiting in the hot sun for hours.

Many people also took to social media and said they were not let in because the event had reached capacity.

On Monday, organizers posted an announcement on the Springfield Comic Con website that read, in part:

“At no point was the event oversold, but the combination of people with and without tickets trying to get in at the same time led to a high risk safety situation.”

They went on to write:

“We apologize to anyone who was unable to get into Springfield Comic Con this year. We know this was a big upset to many fans but safety was, and will always be, the top priority.”

“Saturday was tough for folks in the hot line and those behind the scenes helping to make it better. I want to thank everyone for their patience, understanding, and support. We’re looking forward to 2023 and hope you are too.”

Organizers noted that anyone who decided to leave the line to avoid the heat and had unscanned tickets can receive a credit for next year or a refund.

