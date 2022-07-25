Red Sox reportedly sign jersey patch deal with MassMutual

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The biggest jersey patch deal to date has been reportedly agreed to with the Boston Red Sox and MassMutual agreeing to terms on a 10-year pact for around $17 million a year.

That is according to Sports Business Journal.

The deal also includes “performance kickers for the team that could boost it” to $20 million.

While the sponsored jersey patch is a new development for Major League Baseball, it is already a mainstay in the NBA.

The Boston Celtics have had jersey matches for both GE and Vista Print.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.