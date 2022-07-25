Advertisement

Red Sox reportedly sign jersey patch deal with MassMutual

Fans gathered at Fenway Park on April 15, 2022 as the Boston Red Sox took on the Minnesota Twins
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The biggest jersey patch deal to date has been reportedly agreed to with the Boston Red Sox and MassMutual agreeing to terms on a 10-year pact for around $17 million a year.

That is according to Sports Business Journal.

The deal also includes “performance kickers for the team that could boost it” to $20 million.

While the sponsored jersey patch is a new development for Major League Baseball, it is already a mainstay in the NBA.

The Boston Celtics have had jersey matches for both GE and Vista Print.

