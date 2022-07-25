Severe Threat Diminishing, Pleasant Weather Takes Over.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our extended, six day heat wave has come to an end. Temperatures were in the 80′s this afternoon, but dew points will remain very high, in the 70′s as we remain out ahead of an approaching cold front. This afternoon remains a The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of western Mass, all of southern New England, New Hampshire and Maine until 8PM. That said, the storm threat is diminishing.

Due to dry air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, our severe weather threat did not occur. Although most other of the needed ingredients were in place, it only takes one to spoil the fun for those who wanted a good summer thunderstorm. Next chance at a storm would either be Thursday or Friday. This is a good thing (no severe weather) but we could have used some much needed rain and most did not get much if any

The front will move through this evening and behind it, it will turn cooler and drier with temperatures and dew point falling into the 50′s to near 60 by morning. Tomorrow and Wednesday are looking much more comfortable as High pressure moves in from Canada. Both days will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80′s. However, dew points will be mainly in the 50′s. Two nice, late July days.

The next chance for showers and storms comes Thursday as we pick up a southerly flow out ahead of low pressure and another cold front. The humidity will also return at this point. Thursday may end up being a First Alert Weather Day as well a few strong to severe storms possible. The front may stall keeping the shower and storm chances going into Friday, but should move out in time for the weekend with a cooler, drier air mass moving in by then.

