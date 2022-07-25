Advertisement

South Hadley Police seeking runaway girl

Isabella Barnes 072522
Isabella Barnes 072522(South Hadley Police Department)
By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The South Hadley Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway teen.

15-year-old Isabella Barnes was last seen getting into a white Jeep Friday night in the area of Carew and West Main Streets.

She is 5′1″, weighs 112 pounds, has blond hair with pink coloring, and blue eyes.

If you know where she is, call South Hadley Police.

