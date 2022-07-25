South Hadley Police seeking runaway girl

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The South Hadley Police Department is asking for help finding a runaway teen.

15-year-old Isabella Barnes was last seen getting into a white Jeep Friday night in the area of Carew and West Main Streets.

She is 5′1″, weighs 112 pounds, has blond hair with pink coloring, and blue eyes.

If you know where she is, call South Hadley Police.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.