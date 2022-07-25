Springfield Police arrest suspect in 2021 deadly shooting

SPRINGFIELD, MA – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 25-year-old Victor Oquendo was arrested just before 1 p.m. Monday on the 100 block of North Main Street in Belchertown on several charges related to the death 22-year-old Charleen Figueroa.

Investigators were called to the 0-100 block of West Alvord Street in the early morning hours of November 28, 2021. Figueroa had been shot and was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. She died from her injuries at the scene.

In addition, Chad Alexander, 32, was found shot outside a home and was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries on December 11, 2021.

Walsh added that an investigation by homicide detectives led them to apply for and be granted an arrest warrant on July 21 for Oquendo in connection with the deadly shooting of Figueroa.

Oquendo is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Springfield District Court on several charges including

Murder

Firearm-armed assault to murder

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Malicious damage to a motor vehicle

The case remains under investigation.

