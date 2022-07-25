Study: Massachusetts named state with best public school systems

(WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts has just been ranked the state with the best public school systems, according to a new study.

In order to determine the best school systems in America, Wallethub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of quality and safety.

The data set ranged from pupil-teacher ratio and dropout rate to median standardized-test scores.

In addition to having the highest math and reading score, Massachusetts has the lowest share of high school students who reported being threatened or injured with a weapon on school property.

For more details on the study, you can CLICK HERE.

