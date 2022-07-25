Town by Town: Hoophall Hangouts, Big E tickets, and golf tournament

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, West Springfield, and Longmeadow.

Hall of Fame coach George Karl appeared at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield Monday afternoon.

His appearance was part of this summer’s Hoophall Hangouts series.

Karl spent a little over a half-hour being interviewed, then spent some time in an autograph session.

The hangouts continue Tuesday with college basketball coach Bob Huggins.

In West Springfield, the Eastern States Exposition has announced a new partnership with Rocky’s Ace Hardware.

The Rocky’s stores are now an official presale partner of the Big E.

People can now use Rocky’s digital app or visit their website to purchase advance discount tickets, midway passes, and concert tickets.

The 2022 Big E is slated to run September 16th through October 2nd.

Lastly, town by town took us to Longmeadow where the Twin Hills Country Club held its 22nd Annual Asnuntuck Community College Foundation Golf Tournament.

The proceeds benefit the students of the college in Enfield.

Along with golf, participants received meals and took part in an awards raffle.

Anyone who could not be at Monday’s event could also participate online by bidding on auction items or giving a cash donation.

