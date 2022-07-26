Advertisement

2021 West Alvord Street shooting suspect arraigned in Springfield

25-year-old Victor Oquendo faces charges in the shooting death of 22-year-old Charleen Figueroa.
By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in a deadly shooting last year was arraigned in Springfield District Court this morning.

25-year-old Victor Oquendo faces charges in the shooting death of 22-year-old Charleen Figueroa.

He was arrested Monday in Belchertown nearly 8 months after the shooting, which happened on West Alvord Street on November 28th, 2021.

Oquendo pleaded not guilty and is being held without the right to bail.

His next court date will be August 25th.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

While you might not be thinking about fall just yet, with the season right around the corner,...
Getting Answers: local destinations for a fall getaway
Tuesday marked ten years since Westfield Police Officer Jose Torres lost his life in the line...
Tuesday marks 10th anniversary of death of Westfield Officer Jose Torres
The West Springfield man, accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcycle riders, is in...
West Springfield man on trial in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists
Tuesday marked ten years since Westfield Police Officer Jose Torres lost his life in the line...
Tuesday marks 10th anniversary of death of Westfield Officer Jose Torres