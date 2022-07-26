2021 West Alvord Street shooting suspect arraigned in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in a deadly shooting last year was arraigned in Springfield District Court this morning.

25-year-old Victor Oquendo faces charges in the shooting death of 22-year-old Charleen Figueroa.

He was arrested Monday in Belchertown nearly 8 months after the shooting, which happened on West Alvord Street on November 28th, 2021.

Oquendo pleaded not guilty and is being held without the right to bail.

His next court date will be August 25th.

