Attorney answers questions on how to protect home from unlawful recording

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A couple in Springfield is on edge after they caught a man on their security camera recording on his phone into their home. Now, concerned viewers have reached out about the unwanted visitor.

We brought questions to an attorney to figure out what legal action they may have and how you can protect your home.

A concerned Springfield couple reached out exclusively to Western Mass News after capturing footage on their security camera showing a suspicious man near their bedroom window holding what looks like a phone.

At what point could this be a crime, if at all? We took questions to one local attorney to get his take.

“Certainly, in that video, the person’s not in the front of the house,” said Attorney Joseph Pacella. “It looks like they’re in the back. That’s a real concern.”

Pacella called this “casing,” when someone will scope out your house for motion-sensing lights, cameras, or pets to potentially commit a crime later on.

“There really isn’t much of a claim for trespass unless they’ve been told not to be there, but the police could certainly consider charges of some sort of an attempted breaking and entering,” Pacella told us.

On Monday, Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that unless they catch the suspect committing a crime, it is hard to take action.

Pacella advises filling out a private criminal complaint. While he said it may or may not result in charges, it gets the incident on the record.

“The best return to that is letting them know that you’re looking for them or to ID them so that if something happens two days later, it’s gonna be pretty hard for them to not get a knock on the door from the police,” he explained.

Pacella added that there is one important step you can take to help solidify your case.

“If you’ve posted with a sign, you could potentially have the person arrested for trespass,” he said. “That’s it. Just gotta say, ‘no trespassing.’”

On another subject, what about unwanted solicitors going door to door, or someone posing as a door to door salesman?

West Springfield Police Sergeant Joseph Lafrance weighed in, telling Western Mass News in part, quote:

“In West Springfield, people/businesses are required to check in with the police department before soliciting door to door. We take positive ID from the solicitors and check to make sure the business they represent is legitimate. Residents should not answer the door for someone they are not expecting, don’t recognize or (is) not easily identifiable.”

Sharing information in a neighborhood forum can make it easier to identify suspects and alert police if they have targeted more than one house.

“They can be on the lookout for the vehicle,” Pacella said. “They can try to catch the person in the act, so sharing information protects everyone.”

