Big Papi returns to Boston to celebrate Hall of Fame enshrinement

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fresh off being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, “Big Papi” David Ortiz is back in Boston and ready to celebrate.

Ortiz arrived by sea plane in Boston Tuesday and took time to pose with Mayor Michelle Wu.

Ortiz will be honored at Fenway Park Tuesday night prior to the Red Sox game against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Hall of Famer said being in Bean Town feels right.

“Boston is like my second home. I played here for a long time. I love Boston,” he said.

Ortiz was part of a seven-person class entering the Hall of Fame.

The 10-time all-star led the Red Sox to three World Series Championships, and was named World Series MVP in 2013.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.