Advertisement

Big Papi returns to Boston to celebrate Hall of Fame enshrinement

Ortiz will be honored at Fenway Park Tuesday night prior to the Red Sox game against the...
Ortiz will be honored at Fenway Park Tuesday night prior to the Red Sox game against the Cleveland Guardians.
By Hugh Zeitlin and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fresh off being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, “Big Papi” David Ortiz is back in Boston and ready to celebrate.

Ortiz arrived by sea plane in Boston Tuesday and took time to pose with Mayor Michelle Wu.

Ortiz will be honored at Fenway Park Tuesday night prior to the Red Sox game against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Hall of Famer said being in Bean Town feels right.

“Boston is like my second home. I played here for a long time. I love Boston,” he said.

Ortiz was part of a seven-person class entering the Hall of Fame.

The 10-time all-star led the Red Sox to three World Series Championships, and was named World Series MVP in 2013.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

People are being advised to avoid part of Russell while crews work to put out a structure fire.
Crews battling fire on Woronoco Road in Russell
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Amherst, Northampton, and Holyoke.
Town by Town: historic cemetery repair, Morgan horse show, and Tie Dye Tuesdays
One resident said that tar was put down on the road to fix the cracking areas, but she said it...
Getting Answers: Springfield residents say tire damage is from patch and tar work
A concerned Springfield couple reached out exclusively to Western Mass News after capturing...
Attorney answers questions on how to protect home from unlawful recording