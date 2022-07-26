Advertisement

LIVE: Crews battling fire on Woronoco Road in Russell

People are being advised to avoid part of Russell while crews work to put out a structure fire.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People are being advised to avoid part of Russell while crews work to put out a structure fire.

The Russell-Montgomery Police Department said that Russell firefighters are currently along Woronoco Road. In addition, mutual aid from several departments has been called in to assist.

The West Springfield Fire Department is among those departments being called in to help and they reported that it is a “3 alarm fire.”

“Please avoid the area as emergency crews work to put the fire out,” police added.

Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that the fire is in one of the old Strathmore mill buildings.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

