Dakin helps 20 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Dakin Humane Society in Springfield has stepped in to help in the rescue of thousands of beagles from an illegal breeding operation.

“They are just adorable little beagle puppies. There is really nothing cuter than a beagle puppy and to think that they were destined for a lifetime of experimental testing is just heartbreaking,” said Katrina King, director of operations at Dakin Humane Society.

King told Western Mass News how 20 beagle puppies from Virginia came into their care in Springfield.

“So there were about 4,000 dogs altogether at the breeding facility at the time the Department of Justice reached the agreement that they were going to close it down,” King added.

King told us the facility that was shutdown was illegally breeding beagles to be used in laboratory testing.

“Beagles are the breed that is used in laboratory testing um they are small. These beagles are bred to be patient and allow handling and just be tolerant of the things that would be done when they would be used for laboratory testing,” King explained.

Dakin reached out to help in the rescue right away.

“Massachusetts has strict regulations for bringing in animals from out of state, so it’s a lengthy process,” King noted.

When the rescue process started, Dakin was unsure of how many dogs they would get, so they posted a link to check interest.

“We had an adoption inquiry form and we had to close it when we reached several hundreds of people who were interested,” King said.

With new homes secure, Dakin is now focused on the health of the puppies.

“They do have several types of intestinal parasites, which has caused a lot of diarrhea. We did receive one puppy who needs an eye removed due to an injury or congenital problem, so there is a lot medical work and time that we are going to need to invest before they are ready to move into homes…We are really grateful to the community for stepping up and wanting to help the animals through adoption,” King added.

While the 20 beagles at Dakin have new homes, there’s a possibility they’ll get more to care for in the future.

