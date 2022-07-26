Eyewitnesses describe horrific New Hampshire crash scene during first day of trial

RANDOLPH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM) - Day one played out Tuesday in the trial of Voldomyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver accused of crashing into a group of motorcyclists, and killing seven of them, back in 2019. Some people hope this trial holds Zhukovskyy accountable, but that is not all.

One local rider we spoke with hopes Zhukovskyy will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. A victim who survived the crash is also trying to hold the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles accountable, as well.

26-year-old Voldomyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield sat in a New Hampshire courtroom as a jury heard numerous witnesses replay the day of June 21, 2019.

The first day of his trial kicked off Tuesday. He is accused of driving under the influence, crossing over the yellow line, and crashing into a group of motorcycle riders in Randolph New Hampshire, killing seven of them. It was a scene witnesses were asked to describe.

“Limbs scattered around, never seen that before, even as a nurse,” said eyewitness Anne Baron. “People dying. It was just a lot.”

“It was like a battlefield,” eyewitness Stephen Piwowarski said. “I don’t have any war experience, but it was like a war zone.”

Local rider Joe Martin of the Chicopee Moose Riders was not involved, but he remembers that accident like it was yesterday.

“Things like that just shouldn’t happen,” Martin told us.

He knows the risks of driving on the road as a rider, and even some of his fellow Chicopee Moose Riders were seriously injured in an accident recently in Connecticut.

He hopes this trial brings some accountability.

“I’m hoping he gets the full extent of the law, which I still don’t think is going to be enough, in my opinion,” Martin told us.

Joshua Morin survived the crash that day in June. Western Mass News spoke with him shortly as he recovered from his injuries. He is set to testify as a witness in this trial to talk about what he experienced that day.

“It’s changed his life completely,” Morin’s attorney, Sam Radner, said. “He will never be the same mentally and emotionally.”

Radner spoke to Western Mass News on his behalf since Morin has to wait until after the trial to provide comment.

However, we learned that Morin and his attorney filed a civil lawsuit against the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles since Zhukovskyy had an out of state drunk driving charge and should have had his license revoked that day. However, due to a backlog in cases at the RMV, it did not happen.

“The allegation is that the registry was reckless in their conduct, that they knew for many years that they had problems with the backlog of notices that they had received from other states and other jurisdictions about Massachusetts drivers,” Radner explained.

The lawsuit involving the RMV and Morin is in the discovery phase. Since the RMV is a government agency, it may take longer for the case to go to trial.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.