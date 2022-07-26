Holyoke Medical Center seeking adult volunteers

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Medical Center is looking for adult volunteers to assist in a variety of different tasks at the hospital.

Volunteer Services works with each applicant individually to match them with a placement that best fits their interests and time commitment.

All Holyoke Medical Center volunteers attend an orientation class and receive training for their specific responsibilities.

For more information about the Volunteer Services program at Holyoke Medical Center and to apply, you can call (413) 534-2576 or email volunteer@holyokehealth.com.

