Holyoke Medical Center seeking adult volunteers

Holyoke Medical Center on Beech Street in Holyoke
Holyoke Medical Center on Beech Street in Holyoke(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Medical Center is looking for adult volunteers to assist in a variety of different tasks at the hospital.

Volunteer Services works with each applicant individually to match them with a placement that best fits their interests and time commitment.

All Holyoke Medical Center volunteers attend an orientation class and receive training for their specific responsibilities.

For more information about the Volunteer Services program at Holyoke Medical Center and to apply, you can call (413) 534-2576 or email volunteer@holyokehealth.com.

