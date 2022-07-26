John Hancock sign at Fenway Park coming down at end of season

BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - A familiar sight at Fenway Park will soon be coming down as John Hancock will end its partnership with the Boston Red Sox.

In a letter to employees obtained by Western Mass News, John Hancock President and CEO Marianne Harrison said that the company’s contract with the Sox was coming to an end this year and “the timing provided us an opportunity to align future community investments with our new global Impact Agenda, introduced a few months ago.”

She added that as their business has evolved, “so too must our partnerships to support our future business and growth goals.”

As for the towering sign that adorns center field, Harrison told employees that the company is planning “an exciting new home” for it and that further details will be relayed to colleagues “very soon.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.