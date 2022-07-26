Advertisement

Mass. legislators pass clean energy and offshore wind bill

The Massachusetts State House in Boston
The Massachusetts State House in Boston(MGN-online / Image: Hsin Ju HSU / Wikipedia / CC BY SA 3.0)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed a clean energy and offshore wind bill Monday which included a provision eliminating biomass from being categorized as renewable energy.

This means that biomass plants, such as the proposed Palmer Paving biomass plant, will no longer qualify for certain state tax incentives.

The passing of this bill comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s visit to Massachusetts last week to address climate change.

In a statement to Western Mass News, State Representative Orlando Ramos, who worked to defeat the proposed project as a Springfield city councilor, said:

“The goal here was to make it clear that there is a big distinction between ‘renewable energy’ and ‘biomass.’ It took over a decade to defeat the proposed plant in Springfield. I wanted to make sure that the taxpayers will not be subsidizing biomass; because I don’t want any other community to go through what we went through here in Springfield.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police released from 1970′s consent decree on diversity hiring
Wilberto Castro Mugshot 072522
Police seize loaded firearm from High Street apartment
Gillette Stadium Sign
New England Patriots prepare for summer training camp
Fans gathered at Fenway Park on April 15, 2022 as the Boston Red Sox took on the Minnesota Twins
Red Sox reportedly sign jersey patch deal with MassMutual