Mass. legislators pass clean energy and offshore wind bill

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts House of Representatives passed a clean energy and offshore wind bill Monday which included a provision eliminating biomass from being categorized as renewable energy.

This means that biomass plants, such as the proposed Palmer Paving biomass plant, will no longer qualify for certain state tax incentives.

The passing of this bill comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s visit to Massachusetts last week to address climate change.

In a statement to Western Mass News, State Representative Orlando Ramos, who worked to defeat the proposed project as a Springfield city councilor, said:

“The goal here was to make it clear that there is a big distinction between ‘renewable energy’ and ‘biomass.’ It took over a decade to defeat the proposed plant in Springfield. I wanted to make sure that the taxpayers will not be subsidizing biomass; because I don’t want any other community to go through what we went through here in Springfield.”

