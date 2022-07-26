Mayflower Marathon looking for new location after Hall of Fame ends partnership

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The popular fundraising event, the Mayflower Marathon, is looking for a new place to host this November after the Basketball Hall of Fame announced they will no longer hold it at their location.

Springfield’s annual Mayflower Marathon has helped raise money for the community organization, the Open Pantry, every November while local radio Rock102 morning hosts Bax, Steve, and Dave - previously Bax and O’Brien - broadcast the event for 52 hours straight.

The popular event had been held at the Basketball Hall of Fame for over two decades, but Mike Baxendale told us that it is no longer the case this year.

“We received an email last week because of capacity issues, they could no longer accommodate the space for us,” Baxendale explained.

Baxendale told Western Mass News that this decision was disappointing to hear.

“My initial reaction to it was shock because, you know, for 28 years, we’ve raised several millions of dollars for the Open Pantry and it’s a community event that people from all over the area come,” Baxendale said.

We spoke with Open Pantry Executive Director Terry Maxey, who shared that same initial shock.

“We are the largest food pantry in western Mass. and to not have it in Springfield, you know, would be truly disappointing,” Maxey explained.

Western Mass News reached out to the Basketball Hall of Fame to find out what led to their decision. President and CEO John Doleva told us in a statement, in part:

“The Hall of Fame has been pleased to offer this space at no charge for over 20 years for the Mayflower Marathon. As a ‘landlord,’ the Hall of Fame’s first obligation is to make certain that our tenants needs, including adequate and convenient parking, are met. The growth in our tenant base and the very positive organic growth of existing tenants has made this change necessary.”

Baxendale said they are now searching for another space to hold the large-scale event.

“The Mayflower Marathon is going to happen one way or another. We are looking at alternative sites, we have a lot of suggestions from people…I think the problem is this kind of shows, unfortunately, that there’s a disconnect between the hall of fame and the community,” Baxendale explained.

Western Mass News has learned that Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has sent a letter to the Basketball Hall of Fame and has asked them to reconsider their decision to not have the annual Mayflower Marathon. Sarno said, in part:

“This event has been held for over 25 years and has caused no prior disruptions and/or complaints from your establishments.”

Late Tuesday afternoon, Western Mass News received a copy of a reply to the mayor’s inquiry by Doleva, who also responded on behalf of Hall of Fame Board Chairman Jerry Colangelo and Jack Dill of Colebrook Realty. They said this was a decision made nine months ago. They added that they want to support the event, as it establishes a new home, and said in part, they are:

“...Happy to commit a gift of $5000 to the Marathon on behalf of the Hall of Fame, and Colebrook, our property management group, has committed an additional $2500 for a total of $7500 to the event.”

