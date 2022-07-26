Mediation continues between Springfield Courthouse employees and Mass. Trial Court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Boston Trial Court received a little more time to make things right after employees of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse said that they failed to properly deep clean the building per their settlement agreement.

Attorneys and Trial Court representatives met with a mediator Monday to discuss issues they had with the deep clean, the roof, and the occupational health survey of the courthouse in Springfield.

They determined a second mediation will be held next month after employees are given the opportunity to provide more information.

“We’re just going to continue to hold the Trial Court accountable,” said attorney Jeff Morneau, who represents employees in the case.

A mediation was held Monday to discuss the next steps after a deep clean conducted over the Fourth of July holiday weekend disappointed employees of the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield and those representing them.

“The Trial Court and its vendor did not live up to the spirit or terms of the agreement,” Morneau told us, “and so, that’s why the mediation happened.”

He said that courthouse employees will now have until August 10th to provide further information to plaintiffs and the Trial Court.

“The occupants of the building are going to have an opportunity to provide information with regard to the deep clean that either did not happen or areas of concern that they have after the deep clean,” Morneau explained.

The next mediation is set for August 15th, after that information is gathered.

“We’ll negotiate with the Trial Court through the mediator on August 15th about the additional cleaning that we expect them to do,” Morneau told us.

Meanwhile, officials from the Trial Court are set to stop by the courthouse Tuesday to look at the roof and discuss repairs that still need to be made, and Morneau said that they are continuing to hold the Trial Court accountable on other promises, as well.

“The occupational health survey that was supposed to have been done a while ago,” he said. “Now, the RDP has gone out and responses are due by August 3rd.”

The Trial Court is still committed through the agreement to go through a regulatory process to determine if repairing the current building makes more sense than replacing it. Morneau said they will continue to advocate for a new courthouse, saying it is more beneficial to the community.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.