Police seize loaded firearm from High Street apartment
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, Springfield Police seized a loaded forearm from a High Street apartment after responding to a report of a suspicious person inside the unit.
According to Springfield Police, officers received the call just after 10 a.m. Monday morning.
Officers said that they saw two people, identified as 40-year-old Wilberto Castro of Springfield and 30-year-old Amber Couture of Agawam, sleeping inside the apartment, which the property manager said should have been unoccupied.
Police also noticed a window had been broken and a loaded firearms was on the couch.
The firearms was then seized and both suspects were arrested.
Castro, who was already wanted on seven warrants, was brought up on numerous firearms-related charges as well as breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony.
Couture received a single charge, also for breaking and entering into a building in the daytime for a felony.
