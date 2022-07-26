Advertisement

Police seize loaded firearm from High Street apartment

Wilberto Castro Mugshot 072522
Wilberto Castro Mugshot 072522(Springfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, Springfield Police seized a loaded forearm from a High Street apartment after responding to a report of a suspicious person inside the unit.

According to Springfield Police, officers received the call just after 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers said that they saw two people, identified as 40-year-old Wilberto Castro of Springfield and 30-year-old Amber Couture of Agawam, sleeping inside the apartment, which the property manager said should have been unoccupied.

Police also noticed a window had been broken and a loaded firearms was on the couch.

Amber Couture Mugshot 072522
Amber Couture Mugshot 072522(Springfield Police Department)

The firearms was then seized and both suspects were arrested.

Castro, who was already wanted on seven warrants, was brought up on numerous firearms-related charges as well as breaking and entering in the daytime for a felony.

Couture received a single charge, also for breaking and entering into a building in the daytime for a felony.

