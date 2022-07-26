Town by Town: historic cemetery repair, Morgan horse show, and Tie Dye Tuesdays

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Amherst, Northampton, and Holyoke.

Contractors from Ludlow Memorial Company are spending the summer cleaning, resetting, and repairing dozens of headstones and monuments in Amherst’s West Cemetery.

The project was recommended by Amherst’s Historical Commission.

In 1998, the West Cemetery was named one of the state’s Ten Most Endangered Historic Resources.’

Members of Amherst’s long-standing African-American population are laid to rest there, including soldiers that served in the Civil War.

In Northampton, the 83rd Annual New England Morgan Horse Show is taking place this week at the Three County Fairgrounds.

The shows run each day through Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

Along with watching the shows, guests can go behind the scenes to see some of the horses being groomed, as well as talk with exhibitors about their breeds.

The show is the second biggest on the Morgan horse circuit, next only to the Grand Nationals in Oklahoma City.

Town by town takes us to Holyoke where the public library hosted Tie Dye Tuesday.

It’s part of the Holyoke Public Library’s teen summer reading program.

The library provides the materials to allow the teens to tie dye pillow cases for their beds.

The fun continues this Thursday, when kids ages 13 to 18 can get temporary henna tattoos, but they must pre-register for the event.

