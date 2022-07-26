Tuesday marks 10th anniversary of death of Westfield Officer Jose Torres

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday marked ten years since Westfield Police Officer Jose Torres lost his life in the line of duty.

“He was well liked in the community, had a big heart, would do anything for anybody,” said Westfield Police Capt. Steve Dickinson.

Torres was killed in the line of duty after being struck and killed by a dump truck at a construction site in 2012.

“Pretty quiet community here in Westfield, so when something like that happens, it ripples through and everybody here was rocked and touched,” Dickinson added.

On Tuesday, the Westfield Police Department displaying a cruiser with bunting and a plaque to honor a fallen hero. Western Mass News reached out to Westfield Mayor and former Westfield Police Capt. Michael McCabe, who shared a statement:

“Officer Torres’ legacy was kindness, and we as a city and those of us who were fortunate to know him well, miss him”

This year, McCabe and six members of the Westfield Police Department will honor Torres in the annual Ride to Remember on September 3.

“Police officers don’t get enough credit for what they do. It’s an incredibly dangerous job. It’s an incredibly worthy job and we’re honoring people that have fallen as a result of protecting others through this ride to remember,” said former Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

Delaney, who worked with the Springfield Police Department for over three decades, told us the annual bike ride was started ten years ago after Torres and Springfield Police Oficer Kevin Ambrose lost their lives that summer.

On Thursday night, a celebration of life and fundraiser will be held for Torres at Skyline Beer Company in Westfield to encourage sign-ups for the ride, which is a special 50-mile course through 10 western Massachusetts communities.

“There’s a concert by General Gist, there’s gonna be free food, there’s gonna be beer, it’s gonna be a great time. Come on out and celebrate a hero,” Delaney explained.

