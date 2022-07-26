West Springfield man on trial in crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

(WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield man, accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcycle riders, is in court Tuesday as his trial finally gets underway more than three years later.

Voldomyr Zhukovskyy, 26, sits in a New Hampshire courtroom while the attorneys gave opening statements.

He is facing multiple charges including negligent homicide, manslaughter, aggravated DWI, and reckless conduct. He is accused of crossing the middle line with his truck and flatbed trailer and crashing into a group of motorcyclists in Randolph, NH in June 2019. That crash killed seven riders in the Jarheads motorcycle club and injured many more.

On Tuesday, both the prosecutor and Zhukovskyy’s defense attorney presented opening arguments to the jury.

“Every single eyewitness who saw this crash confirms that the defendant crossed the yellow line. The defendant was all over the road and he hit the motorcyclists while they were driving in their own lane,” prosecutors said in court.

“Despite what you’ve heard so far, I’m here to tell you that Voldomyr Zhukovskyy is not the one who caused this accident,” Zhukovskyy’s attorney added.

