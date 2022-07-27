Amherst officials celebrate opening of new dog park

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday was a big day for dog owners as a long-awaited dog park officially opened in Amherst after seven years of planning.

“We have been waiting for a long time. We visit dog parks everywhere we go…We are very, very happy,” said Irene Eigner and Bill Simmons of Amherst.

A new dog park opened Wednesday in Amherst off of Old Belchertown Road and it has been a long time coming since a special task force to find the right place and fund the project began working back in 2015.

“It’s been seven years of meetings. I think there were 32 meetings over those years and grant proposals, which Ellen was instrumental in helping us being successful in getting a grant to build the park on the Stanton Foundations,” said Ted Diamon with the Amherst Dog Park Task Force.

Western Mass News has learned the town of Amherst received much of the money to build and design the one-and-a-half-acre park from the Stanton Foundation, a private organization dedicated to canine welfare. They also used community preservation funding from the state.

The end product is a real treat for both dogs and their owners. There is a large dog section for dogs over 30 pounds and there is a certain section for dogs who are under that weight.

“Oh, it’s great. This is fantastic. This is just what we needed. We needed it for years. It’s a really great resource. I’ve been to other dog parks, but when you have to drive 45 minutes, you aren’t going to go very often and now, this is right down the road,” said Bob Eisenstein of Pelham.

