Crews remain on-scene of massive Russell mill fire

RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews remain on-scene after a massive four-alarm fire tore through the vacant Strathmore mill buildings in Russell on Tuesday.

The fire started in Mill #3 in the Woronoco section of town, but the flames did eventually spread to Mill #1 across the street.

Smoke could be seen all the way from the Mass. Pike near Westfield and crews are still keeping a close eye on the situation.

“It’s still smoldering in a couple spots, but it’s not going anywhere. Basically, it’s all brick and some roofing, a few timbers that are still smoldering and we’re just making sure it doesn’t rekindle,” said Russell Fire Chief Edward Renauld.

Mutual aid was called in from more than a dozen fire departments across western Massachusetts, as well as Westover Air Reserve Base. Fire officials also told us a limited water supply in the area made putting out the fire challenging.

We’re told that the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the state fire marshal.

Part of Woronoco Road remains closed to traffic at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.