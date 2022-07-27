Crews respond to accident on Hancock Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Hancock Street for reports of a two-car collision Tuesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Fire, two occupants were trapped inside the vehicles and had to be extricated.

They were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There has been no cause given at this time.

