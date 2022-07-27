Advertisement

Crews respond to fire on Riverside Drive in Northampton

By Samantha O'Connor and Jessica Michalski
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews are on scene of a structure fire on Riverside Drive in Northampton.

Northampton Police told us that they received the call around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Both firefighters and police are there now.

No word yet if anyone was inside the structure at the time the fire started

Our Western Mass News crew is on the way and we’ll bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available to us.

