Easthampton Fire hosts free community ice cream social

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Easthampton Fire Department invited the public inside their fire station Tuesday evening to serve up some ice cream.

Our Western Mass News crew stopped by to check out the station, and get some ice cream, of course.

While we were there, we chatted with Easthampton Fire Chief Chris Norris who told us that the department threw around different ideas to engage with the community, until eventually, one of the firefighters realized July is National Ice Cream Month.

“We’re so happy to have the families here with their kids, in particular,” Chief Norris said. “A lot of them may get interested in emergency services and the fire service from being here tonight, and seeing their excitement, trying to get in the equipment and sit in some of the engines…. The excitement and joy they bring to the event tonight is incredible.”

Chief Norris said the department absolutely plans to offer more community engagement activities in the future.

