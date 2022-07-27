Fans gather for start of Patriots training camp in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Patriots football is officially back. Wednesday marked the start of training camp and Pats fans were in attendance to watch their favorite team take the field for the first time this season.

The New England Patriots kicked off their 2022 training camp on Wednesday morning at Gillette Stadium in front of hundreds of eager fans.

“Oh, it’s great to be back, long offseason,” said Christian and Eoin Tootell-Quevedo from Pawtucket, RI.

“Feels good, feels great. It’s nice to see the team out there doing their thing,” added Chris Lamphier from Berkley.

Fans told Western Mass News they traveled from all over New England to get their Patriots football fix.

“We just thought it would be a fun thing to do to come down here and check them out…Maybe see some of the players and watch the workouts,” said Garrett Lessard and Sherri Woodward from Maine

The Pats faithful received their first opportunity to see the team live in-person since last season when they were ultimately bounced from the first round of the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills and after head coach Bill Belichick offered high praise for second year quarterback Mac Jones on Tuesday and said he sees “dramatic improvements” from his rookie campaign, all eyes were on #10.

“I’m really hoping to see Mac take a big second year leap. Following him along on social media this offseason, it’s been really great to see the difference between last year and this year, he’s a little bit stronger than working on some of his mechanics and stuff like that,” Lamphier added.

Some shared a message for their favorite player.

“Keep on trucking. You did good last year, did great last year, and I look forward to seeing more,” Woodward said.

“Get that dawg in you and get this year going, all on you baby,” Christian Tootell-Quevedo noted.

Just like Jones, they’re hoping to build on last year’s success.

“We brought Owen for his first time last year, so I’m hoping to make it some sort of tradition with him to make sure he keeps coming,” Tootell-Quevedo said.

