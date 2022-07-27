Advertisement

Former officer pleads guilty to assault charge after hitting man with police vehicle

Officials say that Scott Groshong, a retired Portland police officer, has pled guilty to...
Officials say that Scott Groshong, a retired Portland police officer, has pled guilty to charges of assault and misconduct.(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A retired Portland police officer has pled guilty to charges of assault and misconduct while employed by the bureau.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, 52-year-old Scott Groshong, was involved in an incident in June 2020 while working undercover surveillance during a mass demonstration.

KPTV reports Groshong was in an unmarked police van when he saw a business being burglarized with a man taking an item. The officer reportedly seriously injured the man when he hit him with the vehicle.

Investigators said a witness caught the incident on video, and Groshong failed to report what happened following the collision.

On Monday, Groshong pled guilty to third-degree assault and first-degree official misconduct. The 52-year-old was sentenced to three years probation, 80 hours of community service, with his Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training revoked.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Day two of the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver accused of...
Trial continues for West Springfield man accused in deadly New Hampshire crash
Patriots football is officially back.
Fans gather for start of Patriots training camp in Foxborough
The Greenfield Police Department is concerned about the recent uptick in violence in their...
Greenfield officials express concerns over recent shootings
Wednesday was a big day for dog owners as a long-awaited dog park officially opened in Amherst...
Amherst officials celebrate opening of new dog park
The Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad is back, recognizing teachers who go above and...
Surprise Squad honors Westfield teacher helping students get back on track