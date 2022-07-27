Ghost hunting kit now available at Southwick Public Library

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We may still be in the middle of summer, but Spooky Season is not too far away.

The Southwick Public Library wants to help would-be ghost hunters ahead of Halloween.

The library posted a picture to their Facebook page Wednesday of their very own ghost hunting kit.

They told us that Southwick residents ages 18 and older can check out this kit.

It comes with a digital thermometer, EMF detector, walkie talkies, and a voice recorder.

