Governor Baker signs Crown Act, outlawing hairstyle discrimination in Mass.

The act bans workplace and school discrimination against people with natural and protective hairstyles.
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Discrimination based on a person’s hairstyle is officially illegal in Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker signed the Crown Act in law on Tuesday.

Those styles include twists, braids, and Bantu knots.

The sisters whose experiences spurred the development of the law spoke after the signing, saying they are grateful no one else will go through what they went through.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

