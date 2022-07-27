Governor Baker signs Crown Act, outlawing hairstyle discrimination in Mass.

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Discrimination based on a person’s hairstyle is officially illegal in Massachusetts.

Governor Charlie Baker signed the Crown Act in law on Tuesday.

The act bans workplace and school discrimination against people with natural and protective hairstyles.

Those styles include twists, braids, and Bantu knots.

The sisters whose experiences spurred the development of the law spoke after the signing, saying they are grateful no one else will go through what they went through.

