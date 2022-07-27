Green River public swimming area closed due to possible bacteria
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Green River public swimming area in Greenfield has been closed due to a possible case of cyclosporiasis, which is a microscopic bacteria that infects the intestinal tracks.
Park officials told us it has not been confirmed that the bacteria is present in the water, but there is a confirmed case in the area.
Further testing is still being conducted.
As of right now, the rest of the park remains open.
