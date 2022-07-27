Greenfield officials express concerns over recent shootings

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Greenfield Police Department is concerned about the recent uptick in violence in their community.

In the past month, there have been three shootings in the city of Greenfield. One shooting, on July 25, led to a high-speed chase between suspects and police. There was also a shooting one week earlier, on July 14, and another on July 11. Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner said this community rarely sees violent crimes.

“I think it’s an unusual situation in Greenfield to have this happen so rapidly,” Wedegartner said.

Western Mass News found those who live in Greenfield agree.

“It makes me feel a little scared, like the town is getting a little more violent, which is crazy because it’s usually pretty quiet,” said Amanda Cleary of Greenfield.

Despite these shootings happening so close together, acting Greenfield Police Chief William Gordon said the department does not believe they are connected. He also pointed out no one was seriously injured and the crimes were all solved within 24 hours. However, overall, he said he’s seen a lot more guns in the community and most of them are being carried illegally.

“We have seen a lot more firearms involved in car stops and in dealings with people in this town,” Gordon explained.

Wedegartner wants to bring awareness to this recent uptick in violence, but also let the community know that they are doing their best to prevent crimes like these.

“Just know we are working as hard as we can, as often as we can, to keep our streets safe,” Wedegartner said.

