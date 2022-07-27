Greenfield Police facing difficulties following department budget cuts

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Greenfield city officials are drawing attention to the alarming uptick in violence recently, with three shootings in the past month. This comes as the police department deals with recent budget cuts.

The Greenfield Police Department told us that the budget cuts have made it more difficult for them to investigate violent crimes like these shootings.

The Greenfield City Council ordered budget cuts for the Greenfield Police Department back in May, which went into effect on July 1.

Since June, there have been three shootings in the city, an unusual occurrence for the community. The most recent happened on July 25th, which led to a high-speed chase between suspects and police..

“There are far too many guns in America in the hands of people who should not have them,” said Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner. “Sadly, that applies to Massachusetts, and it has come to our city this past month.”

Acting Chief William Gordon told Western Mass News that the department has really struggled with these budget cuts to maintain a strong working police force.

They have had to cut down from four cruisers on the road to two in order to save money on gas, which is increasing their response times to violent crimes like these.

“We’re struggling on our response to these calls. They are manpower intensive,” Chief Gordon told us. “They need to have permitters set up. They need to be able to be searching for the suspects in question, searching for the evidence, collecting the evidence, talking to the witnesses. There’s a lot to be done at these instances.”

Plus, Chief Gordon said that their overtime budget was significantly cut, which means detectives are not spending the necessary time working on cases, and instead are patrolling the streets.

“Our detectives are working on patrol right now instead of doing their investigation work,” he told us.

“They’re detectives for a reason,” Mayor Wedegartner added. “That’s what they should be doing.”

Both the Greenfield Mayor and Chief Gordon are looking for ways to supplement the police department and keep the community safe as they deal with this uptick in violence.

“Rest assured that Greenfield Police are on duty, working day and night to protect the city and its residents,” Mayor Wedegartner said.

The police department has filed for a federal grant to help with their budget, and the Mayor is considering dedicating federal pandemic relief funding to help the department.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.