Ludlow teens charged with vandalizing former school

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Four teenagers from Ludlow are facing charges after an incident at a former school.

Ludlow Police Lt. David Irwin said that officers responded to a burglar alarm at the former Veterans Park School around 8 p.m. Monday.

The first officer on-scene arrived and found four bikes in the back of the school and while investigating, the officer saw four teenagers, ranging in age from 14 years old to 16 years old, leave the courtyard area through an open door.

Other officers found new damage including a broke pane of glass pane on the front door and a window that had been smashed out by a fire extinguisher that had been thrown from inside the building.

Irwin noted that one of the officers at the scene had responded to the school earlier in the day and didn’t see any of the damage.

The teens, who are all from Ludlow, have been charged with breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and vandalizing property.

Irwin explained that over the last calendar year, police have been called to over 30 burglar alarms, two commercial fire alarms, and conducted over 95 proactive security checks at the school. He noted that at least 10 juveniles have been charged with vandalism and wanted to remind parents that vandalism is a felony in Massachusetts and charges will be sought in juvenile court.

“The amount of police resources that have been directed to this town-owned building could be better spent engaging in community policing activities and proactive traffic enforcement to improve public safety,” Irwin said.

