Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings announced as official ‘Jeopardy!’ co-hosts

Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in...
Ken Jennings appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2020, left, and actress Mayim Bialik appears at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2018.(AP Photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been chosen as the official co-hosts of “Jeopardy!”

The show made the announcement Wednesday on social media.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled,” the show tweeted.

Jennings, a former “Jeopardy!” champion, and Bialik – who starred in “The Big Bang Theory” and has a Ph.D. in neuroscience – began guest-hosting the show after longtime host Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in 2020 at 80 years old.

Aaron Rodgers, LeVar Burton, Anderson Cooper and Katie Couric also guest-hosted during the long search to find a permanent replacement for Trebek.

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards briefly served as Trebek’s successor in August 2021 before stepping down over controversial comments he made on a podcast.

“Mayim and Ken are both extraordinarily talented and simply lovely humans,” Michael Davies, “Jeopardy!” executive producer, said in a statement. “They support the staff and each other. They love and respect this institution of a television program. In return, the staff and I are honored to work alongside them.”

