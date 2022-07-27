Advertisement

McDonald’s in Vermont evacuated after employee throws live ammo on hot grill, police say

A McDonald's restaurant was evacuated Sunday after police say an employee tossed ammunition on a grill and the rounds started exploding. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – An employee at a McDonald’s in Vermont threw bullets on a hot grill and the rounds started exploding, causing the restaurant to be evacuated, police said.

Police were called to the McDonald’s in South Burlington on Sunday evening for a disturbance.

Officers said an employee had a handgun and ammunition, which the worker threw on a hot grill and began exploding.

Fortunately, no one was injured, but the restaurant was evacuated. Police said officers were able to coax the worker into surrendering peacefully.

The employee, who was not identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for observation.

Police are still investigating and did not release further details.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Healthcare workers with New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene help people...
US signs off on 800,000 more doses of monkeypox vaccine
Biden thanked the medical team and everyone who wished him well during his bout with COVID-19,...
Biden 'feeling great' after testing negative for COVID
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
Ex-cop Kueng gets 3 years for violating George Floyd’s rights
Biden credits vaccines and treatments for improving COVID response in the last year. (CNN, POOL)
Biden: COVID response different from where we were a year ago
According to Jackson police, Mable Vince had a violent encounter at grocery store Vowell’s Cash...
84-year-old behind the wheel in fatal wrong-way crash was mugged before collision, police say