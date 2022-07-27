Advertisement

Robert Kraft named finalist for 2023 Class of Pro Football Hall of Fame

Patriots Hall of Fame at Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA
Patriots Hall of Fame at Patriot Place, Foxborough, MA(Western Mass News)
By Hugh Zeitlin and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As the Patriots begin their quest for another championship, their owner is celebrating some big news.

Robert Kraft is one of 12 finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kraft is part of the coach/contributor category.

Since purchasing the Patriots in 1994, Kraft’s team has won six Super Bowls.

One of the 12 finalists will be selected next month to advance for consideration by the full Hall of Fame committee.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Patriots football is officially back.
Fans gather for start of Patriots training camp in Foxborough
Day two of the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield truck driver accused of...
Trial continues for West Springfield man accused in deadly New Hampshire crash
The Greenfield Police Department is concerned about the recent uptick in violence in their...
Greenfield officials express concerns over recent shootings
One person is dead after falling off a cliff in Southwick.
Southwick Police: one person dead after falling off cliff
Wednesday was a big day for dog owners as a long-awaited dog park officially opened in Amherst...
Amherst officials celebrate opening of new dog park