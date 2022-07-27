Robert Kraft named finalist for 2023 Class of Pro Football Hall of Fame

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As the Patriots begin their quest for another championship, their owner is celebrating some big news.

Robert Kraft is one of 12 finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kraft is part of the coach/contributor category.

Since purchasing the Patriots in 1994, Kraft’s team has won six Super Bowls.

One of the 12 finalists will be selected next month to advance for consideration by the full Hall of Fame committee.

