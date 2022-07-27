Southwick Police: one person dead after falling off cliff

SOUTHWICK, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after falling off a cliff in Southwick.

Southwick Police said that Agawam Police and Fire contacted Southwick Police around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday about a search for a person who was believed to be in the area of a quarry on Provin Mountain, near the Agawam-Southwick town line.

As Southwick Police arrived on-scene, the person, identified only at this time as a 20-year-old Feeding Hills resident, was found at the base of a 100 foot cliff.

The person “was determined to have died due to injuries from a fall,” police explained.

The incident remains under investigation by Southwick Police.

