Springfield officials assist residents whose tires were damaged by tar work

Residents said that with the heat wave we experienced this month, the tar used on the roads to fix cracks did not harden.
By Hugh Zeitlin, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News worked to get answers Tuesday for residents upset over road work in Springfield that led to tar sticking to their tires.

The people on Schuyler Street told us that crews began the work at the beginning of July.

However, they said that with the heat wave we experienced this month, the tar used on the roads to fix cracks did not harden.

On Wednesday, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno’s office reached out to Western Mass News.

They told us that officials, including the Mayor, have “personally reached out to the residents who contacted our office to let them know that the outside contractor will follow up with those residents to have their tires properly cleaned.”

