Strathmore Mill fire in Russell caused by oxygen-acetylene torch

RUSSELL, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We now know what started the devastating fire in Russell tore through the vacant Strathmore Paper Mill on Tuesday, causing crews to remain of scene into Wednesday to clean up.

According to State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, the mill building’s owner, Donald Voudren, was using an oxygen-acetylene torch near the outside of the structure, starting the blaze which then spread to a second building across the street.

The building owner has now been issued a notice of violation which documents his failure to comply with the Massachusetts Comprehensive Fire Safety Code.

Western Mass News spoke with several people Wednesday who told us that this fire has had a huge impact on the community as these former paper mill buildings hold a lot of history for the town of Russell.

“I actually have a lot of people within my family and my friends’ family that have worked here in years past,” said Alyssa Klein of Huntington. “A lot of the community around here has worked here.”

Klein has lived in the Russell area her whole life. She described to Western Mass News what she witnessed on Tuesday afternoon when one of the buildings at the vacant Strathmore Paper Mill in Russell went up in flames.

“From where I live in Huntington, you can just see a lot of smoke,” Klein said. “My boyfriend had told me that from Bradley, you could see all the smoke.”

Russell Police later confirmed that the third mill building had caught on fire. Klein reflected on what this area means to people in Russell.

“There’s a lot of history in these buildings, so a lot of the older community, they find that it sucks for them more because they are losing that kind of bond to their childhood,” she explained.

We spoke with the Russell Police Lieutenant Sean Shattuck who told us that previous fires from years past have torn through other Strathmore Mill buildings, but had a different owner than the one that caught on fire Tuesday night.

He said that the owner of the now collapsed mill building 3 had big plans to bring the vacant site back to life.

“The one across the street where the fire was, was intended to be a storage facility for the apartments that were going to be done across the street,” Lieutenant Shattuck said.

Klein said that project would have been a positive asset to Russell and other hill town communities.

“I feel like that really would have helped the area down here with expanding where people can stay, helping people move into the hill town communities, so hopefully, they can still turn it into nice apartments,” she said.

There is no word yet about whether the owner is still planning to turn these buildings into apartments, but demolition crews were still on scene cleaning up the structure that caught on fire the next day.

