Town by Town: Dunkin donation, free kids concert, AT&T hiring event

Local Dunkin franchises are making donations to Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield.

Franchisees from western Mass. Dunkin locations gathered at Shriners in Springfield Wednesday to present a check for $25,000.

That was the total raised from this year’s Iced Coffee Day Fundraiser.

Back on May 25th, $1 from every iced coffee sold at Dunkin locations in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties was donated to Shriners.

Since 2012, Iced Coffee Day has raised more than $250,000 for the children’s hospital.

In East Longmeadow, a free kids concert was open to the public at Heritage Park.

The event at noon Wednesday showcased musician Jon O’Neill.

Organizers said the performances have been a huge success throughout western Mass.

Guests were encouraged to pack a lunch and a lawn chair and enjoy the mid-day concert.

There are two more shows slated for early August – the 3rd in West Springfield and the 10th in Agawam.

Town by town also took us to West Springfield where AT&T will be hosting a retail hiring event Thursday, July 27th.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their location on Riverdale Street.

The company is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for those who are hired.

They said that there are full-time and part-time positions available, and benefits including paid time off, tuition reimbursement, and medical and dental coverage.

